Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 1:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest
File image
One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap
This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary
Andrew Brown, Jr.
Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities