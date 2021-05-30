Advertisement

Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
File image
One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap
This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary
Andrew Brown, Jr.
Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities