Onslow County Gov. buildings reopen on Tuesday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Government Center in Burton Park, along with other County functions, will open on Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.

Onslow County said masks are not required for those who are vaccinated, except in clinical settings including the Consolidated Health and Human Services Agency building.

“Masks are required at the Airport because of TSA requirements,” the press release said. “Persons are allowed to wear a mask if they desire at locations where they are not required for vaccinated persons.”

Onslow Libraries will also return to regular hours on Tuesday.

“For the Main Library, they will open Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM, Fridays and Saturdays, 9AM-6PM and Sundays, 1-5PM. Branch libraries (Richlands, Sneads Ferry & Swansboro) will be open Monday-Wednesday 9AM-6PM, Thursdays 10AM-7PM and Saturdays 9AM-3PM,” the county said.

The Onslow County Museum in Richlands will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, the county said.

