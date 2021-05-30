One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers came to 611 S. Martin L King Dr. at approximately 1:24 a.m. and found William Leigh Norman Jr., 36, of Plymouth, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Pasquotank-Camden EMS arrived on scene and took Norman to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Elizabeth City Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the department or the Crime Line.

