Advertisement

No. 11 ECU stays alive, defeats UCF, 5-2

Carson Whisenhunt AAC
Carson Whisenhunt AAC(Ben Solomon/AAC | Ben Solomon)
By ECU Athletics
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Box Score

CLEARWATER, Fla. (ECU) - East Carolina defeated UCF, 5-2, in the 11th game of the 2021 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Saturday, May 29 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. The win by the Pirates forces a second game between the two teams later Saturday, which will take place approximately 47 minutes after Tulane and South Florida’s matchup that begins at 1:03 p.m. ET/12:03 p.m. CT.

Thomas Francisco recorded three hits and scored two runs and the Pirates (41-14) took advantage of a pair of errors by the Knights (30-29).

Carson Whisenhunt (6-1) earned the win for ECU, allowing one run and one hit with six strikeouts in five innings of work. Kenny Serwa (3-5) took the loss allowing two runs (one earned) in three innings. 

The Pirates took an early lead on a Zach Agnos sacrifice fly that scored Thomas Francisco . ECU doubled the lead in the third as Josh Moylan scored an error. 

UCF got on the board in the fourth as Josh Crouch scored on an RBI groundout by Pablo Ruiz.

Thomas Francisco made it 3-1 when the Pirate first baseman hit his 12th home run of the season to right center.

The Pirates scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a second Knight error. 

The Knights scored their second run in the ninth on an RBI single by Ruiz that scored Crouch.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
File image
One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Car owner Rick Hendrick, right, congratulates Kyle Larson in victory lane after Larson won the...
Kyle Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600
For the fourth time in facility history, East Carolina University’s Clark-LeClair Stadium will...
ECU to host NCAA Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, top right, falls over Carolina Hurricanes...
Goodrow helps Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1 in series opener
Fredericksburg Nationals at Down East Wood Ducks
Parker pitches FredNats to first series win over Wood Ducks
Duke Baseball wins 2021 ACC Title
Duke captures 2021 ACC Baseball Championship title