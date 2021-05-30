No. 11 ECU stays alive, defeats UCF, 5-2

Box Score

CLEARWATER, Fla. (ECU) - East Carolina defeated UCF, 5-2, in the 11th game of the 2021 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Saturday, May 29 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. The win by the Pirates forces a second game between the two teams later Saturday, which will take place approximately 47 minutes after Tulane and South Florida’s matchup that begins at 1:03 p.m. ET/12:03 p.m. CT.

Thomas Francisco recorded three hits and scored two runs and the Pirates (41-14) took advantage of a pair of errors by the Knights (30-29).

Carson Whisenhunt (6-1) earned the win for ECU, allowing one run and one hit with six strikeouts in five innings of work. Kenny Serwa (3-5) took the loss allowing two runs (one earned) in three innings.

The Pirates took an early lead on a Zach Agnos sacrifice fly that scored Thomas Francisco . ECU doubled the lead in the third as Josh Moylan scored an error.

UCF got on the board in the fourth as Josh Crouch scored on an RBI groundout by Pablo Ruiz.

Thomas Francisco made it 3-1 when the Pirate first baseman hit his 12th home run of the season to right center.

The Pirates scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a second Knight error.

The Knights scored their second run in the ninth on an RBI single by Ruiz that scored Crouch.

