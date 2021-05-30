UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The search has resumed Monday morning for a missing man in the Croatan National Forest.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says the NC Wildlife airplane and a Highway Patrol helicopter is searching the area by air, while multiple crews are on the ground looking for 20-year-old Joshua Clauson.

Clauson was reported missing when he didn’t return from a walk on Saturday after getting separated from another family member. Buck says the family member Clauson was with got out of the woods safely.

Buck says they are searching several miles of dense woods near the mobile home park off of Lake Road. He says they have been in contact with Clauson’s family, but do not have any answers at this time.

SUNDAY STORY

The search continues for a missing man in Carteret County.

Sheriff Asa Buck said Sunday night a team was wrapping up after joining multiple crews in the search for Joshua Clauson, 20, who was reported missing when he didn’t return from a walk on Saturday.

Multiple teams searched all day on Sunday and will start again Monday morning, according to Buck.

Buck said NC Wildlife and Highway Patrol will assist in the search from the air on Monday morning in addition to having search teams on the ground.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON STORY

Multiple teams are searching for a missing man in Carteret County.

On Sunday, teams from Coastal Carolina, Brunswick, and Chocowinity Search & Rescue assisted in Carteret County deputies’ search for Joshua Clauson, 20, who was reported missing when he didn’t return from a walk.

“Approximately 30 searchers and three K-9′s are working the area,” the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Family members say Clauson entered the woods with another family member around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the rear of the mobile home park off Lake Rd.

The family member says the two got lost and separated. The family member was able to get out by listening to the sounds of passing cars.

Clauson was last seen wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

