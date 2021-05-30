Lions Water Adventure reopens in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s Lions Water Adventure reopened on Saturday for the summer.

Park officials say the park is not operating at full capacity yet, but they no longer require masks per the CDC’s update.

“Because we are an outdoor area we were able to remove our mask mandate as you enter the park,” director of large scale operations Erica Copley said.

Although most businesses were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Copley said the business was able to hang on.

“I mean definitely we were lower than we were in years past, but we were still busy,” Copley said. “I think partly because we were outside and we were in pools.”

Copley said that the water park doubled their revenue from last year on Saturday, their opening day.

For the Fernandes family, they traveled at least an hour to come to the park and purchase season passes.

“It’s about an hour and a half for us to get here, but honestly on the weekends we’re coming here everyday,” Kevin Fernandes said.

The season passes also grant access to other amenities at Kinston’s “K” Community Center. Tickets to the water park and season passes can be purchased online at the Lions Water Adventure website.

