ECU’s Brooke Stith falls short in NCAA East Preliminary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ECU) – Brooke Stith matched her personal-best mark in the triple jump Saturday, but fell short of earning a spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships field as she captured 22nd place to close out East Carolina’s participation in the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium.

Stith produced a mark of 12.76 meters, equaling the distance she covered at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships a couple of weeks ago in Tampa.

The Pirates will have two student-athletes compete at the national meet in Eugene, Ore. Ryan Davis will take on the field in the hammer June 9 at 5:30 p.m. while Sommer Knight will challenge the country’s elite in the pole vault June 10 at 7 p.m.

