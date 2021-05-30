Businesses in Atlantic Beach look forward to summer season

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Red flags were out in Atlantic Beach on Sunday, which warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water.

But despite cloudy skies on Sunday, some beachgoers hung out and found other ways to enjoy their vacation by hitting the shops instead of the shores.

Caullin Spiller, an employee at Pacific Superstore in Atlantic Beach, said business took off since Saturday.

“We’ve had lines of customers all the way to the back of the store,” Spiller said.

Cox Family Restaurant owner Andy Cox said they had so many people dining in on Sunday, that there was limited parking space.

“We increased our parking during the pandemic and the quarantine and we’re still overloaded today,” Cox said. “It’s just .... probably one of the busiest days we’ve had.”

Both businesses said they expect to see more traffic amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the mask mandate being lifted and restrictions kind of being loosened up a little bit, we should expect a lot more people than last year,” Spiller said.

“People are tired of being cooped up and in and they want to come out and enjoy the sun and the weather and everything,” Cox said. “I think it’s going to improve.”

