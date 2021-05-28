Two NC beaches make Best Beaches list

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) -Two North Carolina beaches are among the ten best in the country, according to Dr. Beach.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman released his annual best beaches awards Thursday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

He ranks the best U.S. beaches based on 50 criteria including safety, sand quality, and cleanliness.

According to Dr. Leatherman, Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach is the third-best in the nation, while Lighthouse Beach in Buxton is the fifth-best.

If you’re wondering, Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii comes in at number one.

