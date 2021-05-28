Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Highway 24 crash

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: May. 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who was hit and killed by a driver in Carteret County on Friday died, according to State Trooper Adam Collins.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 24, west of Morehead City.

The driver, who was identified as Helen Leibert, 89, failed to yield coming on the highway from Brandywine Boulevard and struck the motorcyclist, Collins said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Brian Burnham, 72.

Both Leibert and Burnham were taken to the hospital but Burnham died from his injuries. Leibert received minor injuries, according to Collins.

The investigation is ongoing and Leibert faces pending charges.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON STORY

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon on a busy roadway clogged with people heading to the beach.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 24, west of Morehead City.

It appears a woman driver, who was heading west, was trying to make a left turn into the Brandywine Bay Golf Club when she struck a motorcyclist heading in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital, and right now we do not know their conditions.

Even though traffic was rerouted, the crash caused a backup for several miles.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
File image
One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Andrew Brown, Jr.
Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities
Veterans gathered in Jacksonville on Monday to remember fallen service members on this Memorial...
Veterans gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Jacksonville to remember fallen
A fire engulfs a mobile home in Atlantic Beach on Sunday morning.
Atlantic Beach mobile home destroyed in fire
WITN & Curtis Media Group Partnership
WITN to partner with Curtis Media Group
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine spreads across the East for Memorial Day