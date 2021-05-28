Motorcyclist killed in Highway 24 crash

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who was hit and killed by a driver in Carteret County on Friday died, according to State Trooper Adam Collins.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 24, west of Morehead City.

The driver, who was identified as Helen Leibert, 89, failed to yield coming on the highway from Brandywine Boulevard and struck the motorcyclist, Collins said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Brian Burnham, 72.

Both Leibert and Burnham were taken to the hospital but Burnham died from his injuries. Leibert received minor injuries, according to Collins.

The investigation is ongoing and Leibert faces pending charges.

