Advertisement

NCEL 05-27-21

NCEL 05-27-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of this Dollar General on Thursday.
Suspect arrested in deadly shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot
Surveillance footage provided by Greenville Police of Ronald Sauls.
Search ends for attempted murder suspect in Greenville
Lucentio Clark and Tianna Jumper
UPDATE: North Carolina parents accused of shooting 2-year-old son
Charles Spry was a firefighter for 21 years.
La Grange firefighter dies in line of duty
David Richardson
DEPUTIES: Drug suspect found passed out at busy Greenville intersection

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Hot again Friday; Needed rain Saturday
Suspect arrested and charged in fatal New Bern shooting
Suspect arrested and charged in fatal New Bern shooting
NCEL 5-27-21
NCEL 5-27-21
Suspect arrested in deadly shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot
Suspect arrested in deadly shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot