Knight secures bid to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Sommer Knight ECU
Sommer Knight ECU(ECU Athletics)
By ECU Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ECU) – Sommer Knight won a jumpoff in the pole vault Thursday night to secure the 12th and final spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships, competing in the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.

Knight fashioned a clearance of 4.17 meters on her first attempt before just missing on three tries at 4.27 meters. She won the American Athletic Conference title a couple of weeks ago in Tampa by recording a school-record mark of 4.28 meters. The national championship appearance in the first for Knight in her career at East Carolina.

Melicia Mouzzon finished 27th in the 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 11.52 in the fifth heat. Additionally, Brooke Stith captured 37th place in the 100-meter hurdles - crossing the finish line in 13.60 – while Shellbi Chapman ended up 45th in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.97.

Up Next: Niejel Wilkins takes his opportunity in the triple jump Friday. The event is scheduled to commence at 3:15 p.m.

