Jim’s Forecast: Hot again Friday; Needed rain Saturday

High pressure built back Thursday, bringing plenty of heat and humidity with it. The rain chances will perk up nicely as a cold front approaches from the west Friday night into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday night and more so Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the mid 90s while Saturday will dip to the mid 80s thanks to extra clouds and a decent chance for some much needed rain. Rain totals from Friday night through Saturday night should bring a solid half inch of rain across most of the area with a few readings above a full inch.

Friday

Mostly sunny and dry for the daytime with isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening. 30% overnight rain chance. Breezy. High of 94. Wind: SW-10, Gusting to 20 mph. The overnight low will fall to the low 70s.

Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day

Needed showers and storms will fire up Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves through eastern North Carolina. Highs will come down to the mid 80s under the clouds and showers. The clouds will stick around on Sunday, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will struggle to get much above 70 degrees with the clouds and northerly winds on Sunday. Sunshine returns just in time for Memorial day with comfortable highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows throughout the holiday weekend will dip into the 50s.