Jacksonville City Hall to reopen to the public

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Jacksonville will reopen City Hall to the public on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

City Hall had been closed to the public since November 30, 2020 due to the pandemic.

Visitors are asked to sign in at the front desk and must wear facemasks while in the building.

Areas open to the public include paying your water bill, human resources, planning and permitting, and the passport acceptance area. Passport services are currently offered by appointment only.

Restrooms will remain closed to the public.

