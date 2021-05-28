Family & friends remember firefighter who died after more than 20 years of service

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the La Grange Fire Department and the family of the late Charles Spry are remembering him after he died in the line of duty.

Charles Spry Dies at age 51. (WITN News)

Despite the sadness of their loss, family and colleagues are remembering Spry for his great personality.

“He was always cutting up, joking with everybody. Very kind hearted guy. He loved the fire department. He’s going to be greatly missed,” said La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley.

“He was devoted to the fire department; most definitely devoted to his family. There was not a moment that went by that you couldn’t call him, and he would be there. When I think about Charles I think about him coming to my and his uncle John’s house. Cookouts…the fun…the laughter,” said Carol King, Spry’s aunt.

Spry was a volunteer firefighter at the La Grange Fire Department. He died Wednesday morning in his home of what is believed to be heart complications following training the night before. He was considered to be in the line of duty when he died. In the fire service, someone is considered to be in the line of duty if something happens to them within a 24-hour window of a fire-related event. He was 51 years old.

