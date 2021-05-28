Eastern Carolina farmers hope for relief from the heat

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Amid the hot and dry days in Eastern North Carolina, farmers in Beaufort County are hoping for a much-needed break from the heat.

The days of little or no rain has affected production as nearly half of the state was under a moderate drought on Thursday.

Archie Griffin of Griffin Farms Inc. is no stranger to farming. With more than a decade of experience, he’s learned no year is the same.

“Every year, we have challenges with weather,” Griffin said. “It’s farming, it’s a challenge each and every year and there’s something new.”

But the concern with the drought on Thursday was that it’s early. Beaufort County Extension Director Rod Gurganus said usually we would see hot and dry weather in June through August.

“Everything needs a drink of water right now,” Gurganus said. “We typically do not have these kinds of temperatures and this kind of a drought this early in the season, I think this is what’s caught us off guard.”

A field of wheat shone brightly Thursday across the farm that’s a couple of thousand acres. It’s typical for wheat to dry down before it gets harvested, but without enough moisture, Griffin is expecting to harvest a lighter crop of wheat, which affects profit.

“It causes it to dry down fast, it causes problem with test weight, so it ultimately doesn’t weigh as much as it should,” Griffin said.

Weight equates to yield, so when farmers sell it, they measure in bushels and Gurganus said you want that to be as heavy as it can.

“When we have moisture and good grown conditions at the end of its growth, it helps to add weight to its seed,” Gurganus said. “So when the seed is harvested, every seed is heavier than it would be if it’s dry.”

Drought not only affects yield but also the timeline of production.

Griffin said a signal for stress in corn is when the leaves begin to roll up. As of Thursday, he’s seeing corn roll up in the morning, which he says is typically not good.

“Typically, corn rolls up in the middle of the day during the heat but because they’re under so much stress from drought, it’s becoming more and more of an issue.”

For soybeans, they’re in the early stages of growth and can endure the conditions but not for long.

“Soybeans, a lot of times when you plant them without the moisture, you can plant them, but they won’t germinate,” Griffin said.

With significant investments made to grow these crops, producers are hoping for relief this Memorial Day weekend. Griffin said even on the verge of drought, a rain shower can really help.

“When you put all that money in and waited for eight months, and all of a sudden it results to nothing, it’s pretty tough,” Griffin said. “It’s not the best circumstances but with agriculture, it’s all about timing.”

For the most part, most growers will have to ride this out, some using irrigation systems to hydrate the crops. While crops need water, what Gurganus said farmers don’t want is too much water from tropical storms or hurricanes as the hurricane season approaches.

“We need these plants in the field to survive right now and they need water to do that. If we get it this weekend, we’re gonna be fine,” Gurganus said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.