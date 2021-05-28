Crystal Coast fully-staffed on lifeguards amid national shortage

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - While some beach town officials are concerned and some pools are not opening fully this summer because of a national lifeguard shortage caused by pandemic back-ups for training sessions, that is not the case along the Crystal Coast.

Emerald Isle rescue squads are fully-staffed ahead of the unofficial start to summer, and Atlantic Beach officials say they are not experiencing any unusual shortages caused by the pandemic. That means lifeguards are prepared for the already above average rescue rates they’ve seen so far this year.

“I’ve had someone die on me before,” said Emerald Isle Lifeguard Rachel Neider. “I wouldn’t say it was scary, but it definitely shakes you a little bit. This is a real job, I have real responsibilities.”

The rip current risk along the Crystal Coast heading into the Memorial Day weekend is moderate, so rescue officials are cautioning people heading to the shore to be careful, but they’ll be ready to save you if necessary.

“I would say in the last week, we’ve seen 10 to 15,” said Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue Coordinator William Matthias. “Typically, we see our Memorial Day weekend as our big ramp-up. Last weekend was a precursor to that and our lifeguards answered the call fantastically.”

They’re offering some tips if you are heading to the beach this weekend:

1. Swim near a lifeguard stand.

2. Avoid the ocean an hour before and after tide changes. Officials say that’s when they see their most amount of calls daily.

3. If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore if you’re a strong swimmer. If you’re not, wait until you get pulled out of the current before trying to swim to safety.

4. Don’t panic.

