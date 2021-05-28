Advertisement

Carolina rallies, eliminates Preds with 4-3 Game 6 OT win

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates with right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37),...
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates with right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) after Staal scored in overtime against the Nashville Predators during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:06 into overtime to send the Carolina Hurricanes to the second round with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Hurricanes will play defending champion Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division.

Aho stunned the largest crowd to see an NHL game this year when he scored so quickly after overtime started for the fourth straight game in this series. Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist apiece for Carolina.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored for Nashville.

