UPDATE: North Carolina parents accused of shooting 2-year-old son

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have accused the parents of a 2-year-old boy of staging a drive-by shooting to cover up the fact that he was shot inside the home.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Lucentio Clark and Tianna Jumper, initially reported to police on Mother’s Day that their son was the victim of a drive-by in the town of Lawndale.

Detectives with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office determined that no drive-by shooting occurred and that the boy was accidentally shot while inside the home.

Clark and Jumper were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and staging a crime scene.

