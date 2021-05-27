Advertisement

UNC System expanding student mental health care

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) -The University of North Carolina System will expand mental health services for students statewide with a $5 million grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Eight in 10 students say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Surveys also indicate that 10-15% of college students have had serious thoughts of suicide within the past 12 months. Nationwide data show that 20-30% of incoming college students are arriving with a previous mental health diagnosis.

Last fall, the System provided its 17 institutions access to a 24-hour crisis hotline, a resource for students who needed professional care.

The System Office will use the $5 million in GEER funds to increase training, resources and expertise to better support its students, faculty and staff. Additionally, the UNC System will extend access to training and shared services to outside institutions in consultation with North Carolina’s community colleges and independent colleges and universities.

GEER funding consists of federal dollars that aim to help school districts, postsecondary institutions or other education-related entities address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

