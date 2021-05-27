Advertisement

Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three police officers escaped major injury after they were fired upon by a man during a standoff at a home in a Dallas suburb.

Flower Mound police officers were responding to a call of a suicidal person when the 60-year-old man opened fire on them late Wednesday.

Police Chief Andy Kancel says the officers were wearing protective gear that prevented major injury.

The police chief says the man surrendered at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.

Kancel says one officer was struck by fragments, one was injured by glass after a bullet struck a ballistic shield and one was shot in the chest, but armor prevented major injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The suspects were arrested over a two month period.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announces 22 drug arrests
Martin Cox Jr. mugshot
North Carolina man charged after two motorcycle riders shot, killed on highway
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Nearly half of the state is under a moderate drought.
Nearly half of state now in moderate drought
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
Spry served 21 years in the fire service.
La Grange firefighter dies in line of duty
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight