Suspect arrested and charged in fatal New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police have arrested and charged a suspect following a deadly early morning shooting Thursday.

New Bern police say a caller reported gunshots near Main Street and Pavie Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim, 50-year-old Eddie Hall of New Bern, dead at the scene.

Police say 43-year-old Derrick Bryant of New Bern was identified as the person responsible for the shooting and he has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obstruction of justice. More charges are possible.

Bryant is in the Craven County Jail with a $200,000.00 secured bond and will have a first appearance Friday morning.

