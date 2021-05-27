Advertisement

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal New Bern shooting

New Bern shooting suspect
New Bern shooting suspect(New Bern Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police have arrested and charged a suspect following a deadly early morning shooting Thursday.

New Bern police say a caller reported gunshots near Main Street and Pavie Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim, 50-year-old Eddie Hall of New Bern, dead at the scene.

Police say 43-year-old Derrick Bryant of New Bern was identified as the person responsible for the shooting and he has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obstruction of justice. More charges are possible.

Bryant is in the Craven County Jail with a $200,000.00 secured bond and will have a first appearance Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of this Dollar General on Thursday.
Shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot leaves one dead, another wounded
Surveillance footage provided by Greenville Police of Ronald Sauls.
Search ends for attempted murder suspect in Greenville
The suspects were arrested over a two month period.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announces 22 drug arrests
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
UPDATE: Second man wanted in Kinston beating death taken into custody

Latest News

Emerald Isle lifeguards.
Crystal Coast fully-staffed on lifeguards amid national shortage
Charles Spry Dies at age 51.
Family & friends remember firefighter who died after more than 20 years of service
Police investigate deadly shooting in New Bern
Police investigate deadly shooting in New Bern
Farmers concerned about worsening drought
Farmers concerned about worsening drought