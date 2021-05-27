Slim Your Screen Time challenge to begin June 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is challenging families and friends to indulge in a digital diet aimed at cleansing our virtual pallets by getting active and ditching the screens.

“Maybe it’s volunteering, writing letters, those fun things and different things we haven’t been doing lately,” says Tina Tharp, Mayo Clinic community engagement wellness specialist.

With 3,500 registered participants and counting there are over 100 activities you can check off one-by-one over the summer.

“Read a book, play bocce ball, play backgammon board games you know go back to those things, build a tent in the back yard, and stargaze,” says Tharp.

Dr. Meredith Buck is a family medicine resident physician at Mayo Clinic.

She says less screen time can lead to better sleep, combat weight gain, even increase empathy.

“When people spend more time to face to face they’re actually more able to recognize facial expressions and understand the emotions the other person might be feeling,” says Buck.

Buck recommends finding a time during the day where the whole family can turn off the power switch.

“For example making meal time a time when there are no computers or cell phones or anything interfering time together,” Buck says.

Serving up wellness benefits one activity sheet at a time.

“Hang it on your refrigerator and check it off,” suggests Tharp.

The challenge begins June and runs through July 31.

Mayo Clinic encourages families to try and complete 30 or more of the listed activities.

To get started, click here. Sign up for the challenge by May 31.

