RDU encourages travelers to book parking online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh-Durham Airport is encouraging travelers to book parking online for lower rates and convenience ahead of the holiday weekend.

The airport is forecasting more than 221,000 travelers during Memorial Day weekend, making it the busiest week for air travel at RDU in more than a year.

“RDU is moving swiftly to reopen facilities and restart service offerings that have been closed for more than a year due to the global health pandemic. With the terminal deck nearing capacity the past few weekends due to the recent uptick in passenger traffic, booking your parking online in advance of your trip guarantees access to your parking lot of choice when traveling through RDU.”

RDU has announced it is offering lower parking rates online, as well as three parking options.

Guests can now choose between Premier for $22 per day drive-up or $16 per day online, Central for $12 per day drive-up or $10 per day online, or Economy 3 for $10 per day drive-up or $8 per day online.

The airport’s other remote lots, Express and Economy 4, remain closed at this time.

RDU reminds visitors to wear a face covering while at the airport, as the Transportation Security Administration’s mask requirement remains in effect through Sept. 13.

To book your parking at RDU now, click here.

