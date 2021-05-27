Advertisement

Police urge Outer Banks vacationers not to leave guns behind

guns (Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are urging vacationers to keep track of their guns after a cleaning service found a loaded pistol in the room where children typically stay at an Outer Banks beach house.

The Virginian Pilot reports that a Glock handgun was found in a drawer at a rental in Kill Devil Hills last week.

A family with children moved in this week after the room was used by adults the week before. It had toys in a closet and bunk beds. The cleaning service owner Stephanie Lancaster turned the gun in to Kill Devil Hills police.

The department says it as the third one left at a beach rental that week.

