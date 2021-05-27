Police investigate deadly shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in New Bern.

New Bern police say a caller reported gunshots near Main Street and Pavie Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers say they found the victim dead at the scene. Police have not shared the identity of the victim or details about the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.