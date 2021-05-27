Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting in New Bern

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in New Bern.

New Bern police say a caller reported gunshots near Main Street and Pavie Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers say they found the victim dead at the scene. Police have not shared the identity of the victim or details about the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

