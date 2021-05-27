Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Seasonal rainfall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we see the drought areas expand to include half of North Carolina, and most of Eastern NC, let’s examine which season gives us the most rainfall. In today’s Phillip’s Weather Trivia, I ask the question below:

Phillip's Weather Trivia May 27 (WITN)

You may find it interesting that the season which gives us the most sunshine is also the one which gives us the most rainfall. While cool seasons may give us more cloudy days and light rain, it is the hot seasons which produce thunderstorms which can drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Does this hint help you with your answer? See below to see if you are right.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 27 (WITN)

July and August average 6 inches of rain each. Fall is our driest season with October and November averaging around 3 inches. April is another dry month with a similar amount on average. Winter months average close to 4 and a half inches of rain. - WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.