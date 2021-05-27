North Carolina tops one million COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen more than one million cases of COVID-19.

In data just released by the state Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 1,000,416 lab-confirmed cases.

At the peak, the state saw 12,079 new cases on February 3rd. On Thursday, DHHS reported just 849 new cases of the virus.

Since vaccinations started, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has also seen a drop.

