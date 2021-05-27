Advertisement

North Carolina tops one million COVID-19 cases

(WBTV | WBTV)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen more than one million cases of COVID-19.

In data just released by the state Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 1,000,416 lab-confirmed cases.

At the peak, the state saw 12,079 new cases on February 3rd. On Thursday, DHHS reported just 849 new cases of the virus.

Since vaccinations started, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has also seen a drop.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of this Dollar General on Thursday.
Shootout in Greenville Dollar General parking lot leaves one dead, another wounded
Surveillance footage provided by Greenville Police of Ronald Sauls.
Search ends for attempted murder suspect in Greenville
The suspects were arrested over a two month period.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announces 22 drug arrests
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
UPDATE: Second man wanted in Kinston beating death taken into custody

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low