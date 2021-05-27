Nearly half of state now in moderate drought

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly half of the state is now under moderate drought conditions.

The updated map released Thursday morning shows the moderate drought has spread west to Raleigh and north to the Virginia state line.

Here in Eastern Carolina, the only counties not is a drought are Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties. Those counties are now in abnormally dry conditions.

The updated map shows 48.4% of the state is now under moderate drought, while 31.2% are in the abnormally dry category.

Hydrologists say little to no rain fell across the state last week, which has halted planting in some areas. Most of Eastern Carolina is now four or more inches below what normal rainfall for the season.

The North Carolina Forst Service continues its burn ban for 26 counties.

