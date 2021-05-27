Advertisement

NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting

U.S. flag.
U.S. flag.(WLUC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, California.

An employee opened fire at a rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life.

In tribute to the lives lost and the families in mourning all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff until Sunday night.

