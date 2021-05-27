Large quartz cluster stolen from North Carolina gem mine
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a large quartz crystal cluster was stolen from a gem mine in western North Carolina.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that the rock was taken from the Elijah Gem Mine in Hendersonville sometime between May 21 and May 22.
An accompanying photo shows the crystal in a wooden box that has “94.80 KGS” carved on the lid, which equals more than 200 pounds. WLOS-TV reports that the mine planned to display the cluster at its new peacock habitat.
Such quartz pieces can sell for thousands of dollars.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.