Large quartz cluster stolen from North Carolina gem mine

Quartz stolen
Quartz stolen(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a large quartz crystal cluster was stolen from a gem mine in western North Carolina.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that the rock was taken from the Elijah Gem Mine in Hendersonville sometime between May 21 and May 22.

Have you seen this rock???? This Quartz Diamond💎📦 was stolen from the Elijah Gem Mine located on Brevard Rd just outside...

Posted by Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Hendersonville North Carolina on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

An accompanying photo shows the crystal in a wooden box that has “94.80 KGS” carved on the lid, which equals more than 200 pounds. WLOS-TV reports that the mine planned to display the cluster at its new peacock habitat.

Such quartz pieces can sell for thousands of dollars.

