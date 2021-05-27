La Grange firefighter dies in line of duty

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A firefighter in La Grange died in the line of duty on Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Ryan Riley, 51-year-old Charles Spry died in his home on Wednesday morning at around 8:15. In the fire service, a death is considered in the line of duty if someone dies during a fire-related event or 24 hours after.

There was a training from 7-10 the night before, and Spry died less than 24 hours after. Riley says Spry got up to make a cup of coffee and fell in his home. It is believed he died from a cardiovascular event.

Riley says Spry had 21 years of fire service.

