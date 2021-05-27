Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community action group received some special recognition at a ceremony Wednesday for the help they’ve given residents in the East during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy presented the Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action.

Hardy says the city gave the group the Key because they greatly assisted families during the pandemic. Greene Lamp serves ten counties across the East, working to ease the financial load for hundreds of people.

“Greene Lamp Community Action has been a huge part of the community for the last 54 years. They provide many assistance like rental assistance, utility and even disaster assistance as well.”

Greene Lamp also held a special celebration for its employees Wednesday with door prizes and a good meal.

