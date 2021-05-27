Advertisement

Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community action group received some special recognition at a ceremony Wednesday for the help they’ve given residents in the East during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy presented the Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action.

Hardy says the city gave the group the Key because they greatly assisted families during the pandemic. Greene Lamp serves ten counties across the East, working to ease the financial load for hundreds of people.

“Greene Lamp Community Action has been a huge part of the community for the last 54 years. They provide many assistance like rental assistance, utility and even disaster assistance as well.”

Greene Lamp also held a special celebration for its employees Wednesday with door prizes and a good meal.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Elizabeth City State University campus
ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury