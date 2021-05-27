ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City State University will clear student debt for all Vikings who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships. The total amount of student debt forgiveness is $286,500.

According to ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward, the well-being of ECSU’s students is the university’s top priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many students and their families experienced financial difficulties which resulted in the inability of students to clear their account balances.

Students who are not currently enrolled and were impacted by the pandemic will have their accounts cleared and can now reenroll at ECSU. Current students with a financial hold due to an outstanding balance, will now be able to register for summer and fall classes.

ECSU will use the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), to provide financial support to students who have been impacted by the pandemic. As a result, all ECSU students, including graduating seniors, will have their balance cleared from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 and there will be no impact to their future financial aid eligibility as a result of this program.

