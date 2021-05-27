Advertisement

ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships

Elizabeth City State University campus
Elizabeth City State University campus(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City State University will clear student debt for all Vikings who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships. The total amount of student debt forgiveness is $286,500.

According to ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward, the well-being of ECSU’s students is the university’s top priority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many students and their families experienced financial difficulties which resulted in the inability of students to clear their account balances.

Students who are not currently enrolled and were impacted by the pandemic will have their accounts cleared and can now reenroll at ECSU. Current students with a financial hold due to an outstanding balance, will now be able to register for summer and fall classes.

ECSU will use the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), to provide financial support to students who have been impacted by the pandemic. As a result, all ECSU students, including graduating seniors, will have their balance cleared from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 and there will be no impact to their future financial aid eligibility as a result of this program.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury