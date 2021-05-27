Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Drug suspect found passed out at busy Greenville intersection

David Richardson
David Richardson(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a drug suspect passed out in his vehicle that was parked in the middle of a busy Greenville intersection.

David Richardson, 41, has been charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

A deputy on patrol found Richardson’s vehicle in the middle of North Memorial Drive and Staton Road around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Inside his vehicle, they found a small bag of cocaine and a small bag of heroin.

Deputies said Richardson was checked out by EMS and didn’t require any additional treatment.

He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.

