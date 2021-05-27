Advertisement

Ryan Davis advances to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Ryan Davis recorded a mark of 65.70 meters to finish 10th and secure a spot at the NCAA Outdoor Championships
Ryan Davis ECU
Ryan Davis ECU(ECU Athletics)
By Billy Weaver and Chip Welch
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WITN) - Down to his third and final attempt in the hammer at the NCAA East Preliminary Wednesday, Ryan Davis recorded a mark of 65.70 meters to finish in 10th place and secure a spot at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Davis is the first member of the program to book his trip to the national meet since both Stefano Migliorati (800m) and Galissia Cause (shot put) participated in 2018.

The senior entered the regional competition ranked fourth in the east after winning the American Athletic Conference title with a school-record mark of 70.77 meters. Davis also won the discus at the league championships.

ECU continues its run at the NCAA East Preliminary Thursday with four student-athletes taking the track and field at Hodges Stadium.

NCAA East Preliminary Thursday Schedule

Sommer Knight (Pole Vault) – 3:00 p.m.

Brooke Stith (100m Hurdles) – 6:00 p.m.

Melicia Mouzzon (100m Dash) – 7:00 p.m.

Shellbi Chapman (400m Hurdles) – 8:20 p.m.

