CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Peering men wanted for questioning in series of burglaries

The crimes happened in the Carolina Forest and Jacksonville Commons subdivisions between Sunday...
The crimes happened in the Carolina Forest and Jacksonville Commons subdivisions between Sunday and Wednesday of this week.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men caught on camera peering into a home are people of interest in multiple burglaries and thefts in two Jacksonville neighborhoods.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the two men wearing matching khaki long-sleeve shirts, brown pants, and dark brown or tan hats. The two appear to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s and are between 5′6 and 6′ tall.

The crimes happened in the Carolina Forest and Jacksonville Commons subdivisions between Sunday and Wednesday of this week.

The men were driving a silver or gray Toyota Sienna minivan with tinted windows.

