CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Peering men wanted for questioning in series of burglaries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men caught on camera peering into a home are people of interest in multiple burglaries and thefts in two Jacksonville neighborhoods.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the two men wearing matching khaki long-sleeve shirts, brown pants, and dark brown or tan hats. The two appear to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s and are between 5′6 and 6′ tall.

The crimes happened in the Carolina Forest and Jacksonville Commons subdivisions between Sunday and Wednesday of this week.

The men were driving a silver or gray Toyota Sienna minivan with tinted windows.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.