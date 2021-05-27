Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gift from a military organization and two companies has a former Camp Lejeune Marine and his family riding a little easier.

Sgt. Jesus Vasquez was in desperate need of a car. His leg was injured after a parachuting accident during his time on active duty in 2010. An infection forced it to be removed.

“When I went in, I thought I wasn’t going to get hurt,” said Vasquez. “No one thinks about that, although it’s in the back of your head. But you never think about it. No one tells you that it’s very expensive to be injured.”

Years of traveling back and forth to Florida for doctor’s appointments put hundreds of thousands of miles on his family car. It has gone about as far as it can.

He and his family were gifted Wednesday with a brand-new Honda CRV, thanks to a collaboration effort between The Military Warriors Support Foundation, Lejeune Honda and Wells Fargo.

“I’m going to have to get surgery soon,” said Vasquez. “If I get surgery done in Chapel Hill, it’s just going to be one less thing my wife or myself have to worry about.”

His story led to his application being selected out of many former military members who applied. Other Veterans have also received new cars at dealerships across the country.

“He has a real need,” said Ken Eaks, Executive Director for The Military Warriors Support Foundation. “This weekend, in particular, it’s just such an important time for us as a country to step back and remember those who’ve given everything.”

The no-payment car also comes with years of financial guidance to set the family on a journey to a life after a career of selfless service.

