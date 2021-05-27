Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury

Sgt. Jesus Vasquez was gifted a brand-new Honda CRV after his application was accepted for his story of losing his leg on-duty.
By Liam Collins
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gift from a military organization and two companies has a former Camp Lejeune Marine and his family riding a little easier.

Sgt. Jesus Vasquez was in desperate need of a car. His leg was injured after a parachuting accident during his time on active duty in 2010. An infection forced it to be removed.

“When I went in, I thought I wasn’t going to get hurt,” said Vasquez. “No one thinks about that, although it’s in the back of your head. But you never think about it. No one tells you that it’s very expensive to be injured.”

Years of traveling back and forth to Florida for doctor’s appointments put hundreds of thousands of miles on his family car. It has gone about as far as it can.

He and his family were gifted Wednesday with a brand-new Honda CRV, thanks to a collaboration effort between The Military Warriors Support Foundation, Lejeune Honda and Wells Fargo.

“I’m going to have to get surgery soon,” said Vasquez. “If I get surgery done in Chapel Hill, it’s just going to be one less thing my wife or myself have to worry about.”

His story led to his application being selected out of many former military members who applied. Other Veterans have also received new cars at dealerships across the country.

“He has a real need,” said Ken Eaks, Executive Director for The Military Warriors Support Foundation. “This weekend, in particular, it’s just such an important time for us as a country to step back and remember those who’ve given everything.”

The no-payment car also comes with years of financial guidance to set the family on a journey to a life after a career of selfless service.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Elizabeth City State University campus
ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury