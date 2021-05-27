A community mourns the loss of a well-known woman in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community is mourning the loss of a well-known woman who is said to have been a part of a lot of different organizations in Craven County.

Megan McGarvey passed away in the CarolinaEast ICU Wednesday morning from sepsis that stemmed from a dog bite that happened Saturday.

Megan is said to have had a love for animals, her job, non-profit organizations and people.

“There were so many people in this community that knew Megan. That worked with Megan through the years. I dare say that not for profit in New Bern, Craven County and Havelock knew Megan because they had worked with her through the years. It’s going to be incredibly difficult moving forward without her. She was such a part of our organization.”

Family members say Megan was transporting a rescue German Shepherd Saturday when it bit her during the drive, and she developed a blood infection.

She passed away Wednesday morning.

Tim Ludwig, with CarolinaEast says he worked with Megan at the hospital for over 21 years.

He said Megan was a kind person with a lot of energy and loved the hospital.

She also loved animals and had a soft spot for German Shepherd rescues, especially her dogs Lily and Sadie.

Megan’s friends and family say she was born and raised in Havelock. She worked at CarolinaEast as the Marketing Director, she was a director with the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, on the Havelock Military Affairs Committee and so much more.

Erin Knight, the Executive Director for the Havelock Chamber of Commerce says Megan was her friend and was beautiful both on the inside and out and loved her community.

Those who knew her, say the military was very near and dear to her heart as well.

Her dad was a pilot at Cherry Point when his plane was shot down in Vietnam and was never found, listing him as an MIA veteran.

“She was instrumental from the very beginning with bringing the Wall That Heals to new Bern and wanted to be a part of that and was a part of that.”

Megan’s family says they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community.

The executive director for the Havelock Chamber of Commerce said the chamber is trying to create a scholarship fund in Megan’s honor.

The family says memorial details are forthcoming and will be shared with the public once they are made.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.