$750M in virus aid for NC broadband expansion OK’d by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina House has approved legislation that aims to spend $750 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to install high-speed internet in more rural and remote areas.

The legislation voted for unanimously on Wednesday would set aside $350 million to expand a relatively new state broadband installation matching funds program with internet providers and electric cooperatives.

The bill also expresses the intent to use $400 million on a new program that gives counties the ability to put out bids for broadband expansion.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed last week spending $1.2 billion on improving internet access, which also includes subsidies for service costs.

