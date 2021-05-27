Advertisement

$750M in virus aid for NC broadband expansion OK’d by House

computer
computer
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina House has approved legislation that aims to spend $750 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to install high-speed internet in more rural and remote areas.

The legislation voted for unanimously on Wednesday would set aside $350 million to expand a relatively new state broadband installation matching funds program with internet providers and electric cooperatives.

The bill also expresses the intent to use $400 million on a new program that gives counties the ability to put out bids for broadband expansion.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed last week spending $1.2 billion on improving internet access, which also includes subsidies for service costs.

