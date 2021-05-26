Advertisement

Woman charged after rollover crash in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was charged after Jacksonville police said they caused another vehicle to crash, rolling on its top.

The mishap happened around 9:30 a.m. on Country Club Road near Villa Drive.

Police said a Subaru Outback and a Chevy Trax were heading east on Country Club Road when the Subaru crossed the centerline in anticipation of making a left turn into a parking lot.

The driver realized she wasn’t in a turning lane and tried to merge back into the travel lane. That’s when the Subaru sideswiped the Chevy, causing it to roll over onto its top.

A passenger in the Chevy was trapped and had to be removed from the wreckage by first responders.

Both drivers and the passenger were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Jammi Brown, of Midway Park, was charged with driving left of center.

