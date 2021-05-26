U.S. Park Rangers say GPS, fuel among items stolen from their Cedar Island boat

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Park Rangers are asking for help tracking down whoever is responsible for stealing from one of their boats.

Officials tell us that the theft happened at the Lola boat ramp on Cedar Island.

We’re told that a Garmin GPS unit, two Interstate marine batteries, and a gas can full of fuel were stolen.

Investigators want to talk to anyone that was in the area sometime between the afternoon of May 13th and the morning of May 14th.

You can call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009 or head here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.