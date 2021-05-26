Teacher of the Week: Amanda Alicea from Clyde Erwin Elementary School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 26 is Amanda Alicea from Clyde Erwin Elementary School.

Alicea is an Onslow County native and is currently in her 17th year of teaching reading at Clyde Erwin. Before that, she taught first and second grade for 15 years and then became a Title 1 Reading Teacher.

Alicea says she has a true passion for working with children who are struggling readers. She says it is a challenge that she is honored to accept daily, adding that she “strives to establish a community of readers that nurtures growth in a positive, safe and loving environment.”

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs, going to the beach, riding on the boat and watching Tarheel basketball.

The person who nominated Mrs. Alicea wrote, “I would like to nominate Amanda Alicea of Clyde Erwin Elementary. She is kind and generous, spreading positivity across campus. She is always offering to help students and teachers alike. No task is too small and she goes out of her way to make sure people feel appreciated. She often slips sweet notes to staff members and picks up small tokens of appreciation that are perfectly matched to their interests because she knows them so well.

Mrs. Alicea teaches English Language Arts to fourth graders, their desire to read and write has grown by leaps and bounds directly due to her ability to build relationships with students and make connections with them. She genuinely loves her students and gives them a voice in the classroom every day. After her two hour reading block, she puts on her reading specialist hat and teaches younger students to read in small groups. Her students make tremendous gains because of her dedication.

She is also committed to our beginning teachers and their mentors. She leads these adults on staff as our Beginning Teacher Coordinator, meets with them monthly, and is a constant support for them whenever they need her. She does an amazing job getting them to work together as a team and as a result they have formed a support system.

She is an asset to our campus and goes above and beyond every day.”

Congratulations Mrs. Alicea!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.