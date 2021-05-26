Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Hot days ahead

Highs will soar to the mid 90s over inland areas the next few days
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday through Saturday

High pressure will build back in Wednesday and Thursday. That will bring plenty of heat and humidity into the East. Highs both days will reach the mid 90s inland to mid 80s on the coast under a mostly sunny sky. The rain chances look to ramp as a cold front approaches from the west Friday night into early Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday night and again Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the low 90s while Saturday has low to mid 80s thanks to extra clouds. While this rain won’t solve our drought problem with one fell swoop, it is definitely a step in the right direction. Until then, give your flowers and trees a good soaking.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. Humid but breezy. Highs near 93°. Wind: SW 10 G 20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High of 94°. Wind: W 10.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital
Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Temps will struggle to exceed 60 this afternoon.
Record cool temps possible Wednesday
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont