Infant killed in Johnston County dog attack identified

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-month-old girl died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release that deputies responding to a report of an animal attack in Willow Spring found Scott Winberry trying to help his injured daughter, Malia Scott Winberry.

Deputies learned that family pets had violently attacked Malia and they joined her father’s efforts to help until EMS units took over care. Officials say Malia was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators quickly determined that the incident was an accident. Johnston County Animal Control has seized the two Rottweilers involved in the attack.

