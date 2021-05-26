Advertisement

Infant killed in Johnston County dog attack identified

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-month-old girl died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release that deputies responding to a report of an animal attack in Willow Spring found Scott Winberry trying to help his injured daughter, Malia Scott Winberry.

Deputies learned that family pets had violently attacked Malia and they joined her father’s efforts to help until EMS units took over care. Officials say Malia was soon pronounced dead.

Johnston County dog attack
Johnston County dog attack(WRAL)

Investigators quickly determined that the incident was an accident. Johnston County Animal Control has seized the two Rottweilers involved in the attack.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Elizabeth City State University campus
ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury