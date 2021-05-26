Advertisement

Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been adopted!(Source: East Alabama Humane Society)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 853 days of living at an east Alabama animal shelter, waiting while other dogs got their forever home, the lovable and patient pooch known as Rutabaga has officially been adopted.

The 4-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Terrier mix made headlines across the country following a profile story on her plight on May 12. The East Alabama Humane Society was almost immediately inundated with requests to adopt her.

Among those who came across the article was Jeremy Armstrong, who quickly showed it to his wife, Jessica Ventiere.

“My husband saw it and knows I’m a terrible sucker for dogs,” she said, adding that she refused to read the article. “He read it to me. That was all it took,” she admitted.

Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.
Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

The couple talked it over and decided to look into meeting Ruti, though Ventiere was confident she was already gone.

“There’s no way,” she said. “She’s probably been picked up and adopted already.”

But to the couple’s surprise, they found Ruti still at the shelter and, though the list of people asking to adopt her was growing, they worked with the shelter’s staff to bring her home for a week to see how it would go.

“It’s like she’s been with us the whole time,” Ventiere explained. “She came and fit right in. She’s just the sweetest thing. So full of personality, and just great.”

And by fit right in, it’s clear there’s a lot of love. The couple has six children, though only two are home fulltime, and Ruti is making best friends with three other dogs, a turtle, two frogs and some fish, her new owners stated.

Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.
Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

“I’ve only ever had shelter dogs,” Ventiere said, adding that she’s got a self-diagnosed “dog problem.” She’s adopted from at least four shelters.

“I’m a big advocate for rescue dogs. There’s something about them. They’re just the best dogs.”

While Ventiere says her husband wouldn’t admit it was his idea to get another dog, they can both agree on one thing: “We are not changing her name. She’s Ruti.”

The East Alabama Humane Society is always looking for funding, supplies and adopters for the other animals it shelters and can be reached at 334-298-6446.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital
Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Hot days ahead
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station