Proactive patrols by Pitt Co. deputies results in two drug busts

Prentice Barrow / Akeem Whitaker
Prentice Barrow / Akeem Whitaker(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after Pitt County deputies made two different traffic stops on Tuesday.

Around 7:40 p.m. deputies stopped a vehicle near Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street because of multiple traffic violations.

After a search, deputies found a stolen gun, ecstasy, marijuana, and two different types of prescription narcotics found in a hidden compartment.

Prentice Barrow, Jr., of Belhaven, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess Schedule I controlled substance, possess Schedule II controlled substance, possess Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

Four hours earlier, deputies stopped another vehicle near Highway 43 and U.S. 264 also for traffic violations.

They learned Akeem Whitaker, of Rocky Mount, was driving on a suspended license and when they searched him they found marijuana and crack cocaine.

The 29-year-old was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, possess marijuana up to ½ oz, and driving while license revoked.

Whitaker was jailed on a $26,000 secured bond.

Deputies say in both cases they were performing proactive patrols to help deal with illegal drugs and firearms on Pitt County streets.

