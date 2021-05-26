Proactive patrols by Pitt Co. deputies results in two drug busts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after Pitt County deputies made two different traffic stops on Tuesday.

Around 7:40 p.m. deputies stopped a vehicle near Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street because of multiple traffic violations.

After a search, deputies found a stolen gun, ecstasy, marijuana, and two different types of prescription narcotics found in a hidden compartment.

Prentice Barrow, Jr., of Belhaven, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess Schedule I controlled substance, possess Schedule II controlled substance, possess Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

Four hours earlier, deputies stopped another vehicle near Highway 43 and U.S. 264 also for traffic violations.

They learned Akeem Whitaker, of Rocky Mount, was driving on a suspended license and when they searched him they found marijuana and crack cocaine.

The 29-year-old was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, possess marijuana up to ½ oz, and driving while license revoked.

Whitaker was jailed on a $26,000 secured bond.

Deputies say in both cases they were performing proactive patrols to help deal with illegal drugs and firearms on Pitt County streets.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.