Phillip’s Trivia: Surf water temperatures

Late May surf temperatures compared to other months
Sea Surf Temperatures May 26
Sea Surf Temperatures May 26(WITN)
By Phillip Williams
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - My weather trivia question from Wednesday’s WITN News at Noon was about late May surf water temperatures. Here is the question:

Phillip's Weather Trivia May 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia May 26(WITN)

Water temperatures increase slower than air temperatures over land during the Spring. While we have had several days above 90 degrees inland, the ocean temperatures are only slowly increasing day to day. So, what is your answer? Look below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 26(WITN)

