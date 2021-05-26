Pet of the Week: Kehlani

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Kehlani.

Kehlani was at the humane society as a puppy and is now back looking for her forever home.

She is a one-year-old retriever mix and is very energetic. She’s currently in a foster home where she plays with another dog and absolutely loves it. She’s also making friends with a cat who lives there.

She is nearly crate and house trained and is currently working on commands. She is a wonderful girl ready for the next chapter of her life.

If you’re interested in adopting her, you can head to the humane society’s website and fill out an application.

