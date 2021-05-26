Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Kehlani

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Kehlani.

Kehlani was at the humane society as a puppy and is now back looking for her forever home.

She is a one-year-old retriever mix and is very energetic. She’s currently in a foster home where she plays with another dog and absolutely loves it. She’s also making friends with a cat who lives there.

She is nearly crate and house trained and is currently working on commands. She is a wonderful girl ready for the next chapter of her life.

If you’re interested in adopting her, you can head to the humane society’s website and fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Sigma
Pet of the Week: Sigma
This week's pet of the week is Sigma.
Pet of the Week: Sigma
This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Nacho!
Pet of the Week: Nacho
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Clementine.
Pet of the Week: Clementine